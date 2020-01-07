Plus de 106 millions de PlayStation 4 vendues dans le monde

Alors que la PlayStation 4 rentre dans sa 7ème année, Jim Ryan, le Président et CEO de Sony Interactive Entertainment, a profité du CES de Las Vegas pour nous mettre à jour sur quelques chiffres.

A commencer par les 103 millions d'utilisateurs actifs du PlayStation Network sur le mois de décembre 2019.

Egalement sur les plus de 106 millions de PlayStation 4 vendues au gamers du monde entier, au 31 décembre 2019, pour plus de 1,15 milliard de jeux vendus !

Résumé des chiffres :

Plus d'informations dans le communiqué officiel international ci-dessous.

Playstation Network monthly active users reaches 103 million

PlayStation 4's Sales Milestone Also Surpasses 106 Million Units Worldwide

Paris, France, January 7, 2020 - Following another year of successful holiday sales, Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) today announced that PlayStationNetwork's (PSN) December 2019 monthly active users have reached 103 million*1, demonstrating that gamers worldwide are enjoying PlayStation's offerings. Additionally, the PlayStation4 (PS4) console has sold through more than 106 million*2 globally, and the cumulative sales of PS4 software titles from retailers and PlayStationStore (PSStore) have reached 1.15 billion*3 as of December 31, 2019.

"I am very pleased to see that so many PlayStation fans value the unparalleled entertainment experience on PS4," said Jim Ryan, President and CEO of SIE. "This has been made possible by the support we have from our partners and fans since launching PlayStation in 1994, and I would like to truly thank everyone. We've consistently delivered innovative products like PlayStation VR, which has reached its 5 million unit sales milestone*4. There is much more entertainment experience to look forward to that the PlayStation ecosystem will provide that we can't wait to share with our fans."

SIE WWS will continue to deliver highly anticipated titles such as The Last of Us Part II and Ghost of Tsushima*5, further pushing the boundaries of play made possible by the PS4 system as it enters its 7th year. SIE will also focus on the distribution for amazing games from our partners, including unique experiences from indie game developers.