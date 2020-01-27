U.S. Video Game Content Generated $35.4 Billion in Revenue for 2019 Content spending increased 2 percent over 2018

U.S. video game content generated $35.4 billion in revenue in 2019, a 2 percent increase over 2018*, according to new data released today by the Entertainment Software Association (ESA) and The NPD Group.

This industry figure includes revenues from all software and in-game purchases, as well as U.S. mobile spend data.

Sales gains were seen in full-game and DLC MTX digital content on console, as well as mobile and subscription spending, while physical content and PC digital content experienced declines.

"The continued economic growth and impact of the industry illustrates what we in the industry see every day - more and more people of all ages and backgrounds love playing video games and are celebrating their unparalleled entertainment," said ESA President and CEO Stanley Pierre-Louis. "As new platforms and technology continue to reach more players across the country, we expect 2020 to be yet another exciting year of engaging content and innovation as video games cement their place as the leading form of entertainment in America."

"Consumer spending on entertainment software increased in 2019, driven by the expanded reach and accessibility of content across a variety of platforms including console, PC, mobile and virtual reality." said Mat Piscatella, industry analyst, The NPD Group. "2020 is expected to be a year that sets the stage for the next period of rapid spending growth for video game content. New hardware, subscription, and cloud gaming offerings are poised to give players even more options to engage with gaming content wherever, whenever and however they wish."