Reimagined E3 will delight fans and showcase what's next in interactive entertainment At the Los Angeles Convention Center, June 9-11, 2020

The Entertainment Software Association (ESA) today announced that registration for E3 2020 : Everyone Plays will open February 15 at 11:00 AM EST, exclusively at www.E3Expo.com. The show returns to the Los Angeles Convention Center from June 9-11, with an industry day on June 9, followed by two days open to all badge holders.

E3, the world's premier event for computer and video games and related products, has been reimagined to include new stage experiences, experiential zones, and live events to showcase new titles and innovations in video games and to celebrate video game culture.

E3 2020 will feature special guest gamers, celebrities, and digital programming on the show floor while connecting with global audiences through extended livestreaming. A highlight will be the debut of an all-new floor experience that will be streamed to bring exclusive conversations with leading industry innovators and creators to attendees and fans worldwide.

"We are working to make E3 2020 a more interactive and immersive experience with a show floor that will amplify our exhibitors, their innovations, and announcements," said Stanley Pierre-Louis, President and CEO of the ESA. "The E3 experience is an industry showcase like no other. It connects media, brands, innovators, and super fans with one another."

Several leading video game companies have already committed to participating in E3 2020, including Xbox, Nintendo, Ubisoft, Bethesda Softworks, Sega, Capcom, Square Enix, Take-Two Interactive Software, Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc., and Warner Bros. Games, among others.

Registration Information

Online Registration

Available online exclusively at www.E3Expo.com, starting February 15 at 11&:00 AM EST

Show Hours

Industry Badge Holders : Tuesday, June 9 : 11:00 AM - 6:00 PM

All Badge Holders : Wednesday, June 10 : 10:00 AM - 6:00 PM

All Badge Holders : Thursday, June 11 : 10:00 AM - 6:00 PM

Badge Levels :

Qualified Industry Attendees including Exhibitors, VIP Buyers, Industry Pro, and Media (Complimentary ; June 9-11)

Premium Badge including exclusive benefits ($995 ; June 9-11)

Gamer Badge ($165 ; June 10-11)

Companies interested in exhibiting at E3 2020 should contact Max Roche via email at mrochedolaherevents.com or through the E3 website at www.E3Expo.com.