Lancée il y a 15 ans, Roblox vient de réaliser une levée de fonds de 150 millions de dollars lors de son dernier tour de table ce qui permet à l'entreprise d'être évaluée à plus de 4 milliards de dollars.

Roblox revendique aujourd'hui 115 millions d'utilisateurs actifs mensuels dans le monde et passe devant Minecraft avec ses 112 millions de joueurs.

Les joueurs-créateurs développent eux-mêmes des "mondes" auxquels les autres joueurs ont accès et dans lesquels ils peuvent effectuer des microtransactions. L'an passé, le groupe a ainsi reversé 110 millions de dollars à sa communauté de joueurs-développeurs, contre 70 millions en 2018 et 40 millions en 2017.

Roblox est une expérience en ligne véritablement mondiale qui rassemble le monde par le jeu :

Ci-dessous le communiqué de presse original en anglais

Roblox Raises $150M in Series G Financing, Led by Andreessen Horowitz

Secondary offering for up to $350M provides liquidity to early stakeholders & employees

San Mateo, Calif. - February 26, 2020 - Roblox, a global online platform bringing people together through play, announced today it has raised $150 million in new funding led by Andreessen Horowitz's Late Stage Venture fund and will open a tender offer for up to $350 million of common and preferred shares. The financing comes as Roblox continues to experience significant growth, having recently reached 115 million monthly active users and more than 1.5 billion hours of monthly engagement. The Series G funding will further fuel the company's long-term mission to define a new category of human co-experience.

"We've stayed true to our vision of creating a safe and civil place where people come together to create, learn, and have fun, and it's amazing to see what we've built together with our global creator community," said David Baszucki, CEO and co-founder of Roblox. "Looking ahead, we're doubling down on our commitment to building the most advanced tools and technology to take our creators and players into the metaverse of the future."

"The expertise of the Andreessen Horowitz team will strengthen our roster of world-class investors," said Michael Guthrie, Chief Financial Officer of Roblox. "This investment further bolsters our balance sheet while we grow our incredible team of engineers and support our creators around the world with the technology and infrastructure to build more immersive, massive, and collaborative experiences."

"We are big believers in Roblox's long-term vision, and are confident in backing the team as they enter this next inflection point," said David George, General Partner at Andreessen Horowitz. "Roblox is one of those rare platform companies with massive traction and an organic, high-growth business model that will advance the company, and push the industry forward for many years to come."

Roblox has a history of providing employees and early stakeholders with limited liquidity through periodic secondary offerings. "We have confidence in our long-term vision and ability to grow the value of our business over time. Roblox is also in the enviable position of being cash-flow positive. As such, we feel strongly about enabling our early investors, former employees, and current employees to share in our financial success along the way," added Guthrie.

Temasek and Tencent Holdings Limited join Andreessen Horowitz as new investors participating in the round. Existing investors Altos Ventures, Meritech Capital, and Tiger Global Management all expanded their previous investments in the company.

About Roblox

Roblox's mission is to bring the world together through play. Every month, more than 115 million people around the world have fun with friends as they explore millions of immersive digital experiences. All of these experiences are built by the Roblox community, made up of over two million creators. We believe in building a safe, civil, and diverse community-one that inspires and fosters creativity and positive relationships between people around the world. For more information, please visit corp.roblox.com.