2020 Essential Facts About the Video Game Industry Three-quarters of all U.S. households report at least one player in the home

The Entertainment Software Association (ESA) today released its annual 2020 Essential Facts About the Video Game Industry, which shows Americans of all ages are increasingly playing video games to stay connected, have fun, increase cognitive activity and support learning.

Key findings from the survey include :

214 million Americans play video games

75% of Americans have at least one gamer in their household

65% of video gamers play with others

The average age of a gamer is 35-44 years old

Many players over 65 years old (46% of men and 63% of women over 65) have been playing video games for ten years or less

79% of gamers say games provide relaxation and stress relief

87% of male gamers ages 55-64 and 82% of women gamers ages 55-64 believe games provide mental stimulation

ESA President & CEO Stanley Pierre-Louis referenced the association's new report in his keynote speech delivered at the Games for Change Festival taking place July 14-16, 2020. You can view his speech below :