2020 Essential Facts About the Video Game Industry
Three-quarters of all U.S. households report at least one player in the home
The Entertainment Software Association (ESA) today released its annual 2020 Essential Facts About the Video Game Industry, which shows Americans of all ages are increasingly playing video games to stay connected, have fun, increase cognitive activity and support learning.
Key findings from the survey include :
- 214 million Americans play video games
- 75% of Americans have at least one gamer in their household
- 65% of video gamers play with others
- The average age of a gamer is 35-44 years old
- Many players over 65 years old (46% of men and 63% of women over 65) have been playing video games for ten years or less
- 79% of gamers say games provide relaxation and stress relief
- 87% of male gamers ages 55-64 and 82% of women gamers ages 55-64 believe games provide mental stimulation
ESA President & CEO Stanley Pierre-Louis referenced the association's new report in his keynote speech delivered at the Games for Change Festival taking place July 14-16, 2020. You can view his speech below :
