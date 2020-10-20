Webinaire - Games from Argentina
Mercredi 21 octobre - 15h CET (10h GMT -03 : 00)
L'Institut français d'Argentine organise un webinaire destiné aux professionnels du jeu vidéo : "Games from Argentina - Bridges to co-create and produce interactive content between France and Argentina".
Ce webinaire se tiendra le 21 octobre à 15h (CET) et réunira des speakers français et argentins pour échanger sur les possibles collaborations entre nos deux pays dans le secteur du jeu vidéo.
Intervenants "industrie des talents"
- Miguel Martin - Executive Director at ADVA (Argentine Game Dev Association)
- Mariano Obeid - Secretary at ADVA & Co founder Killabunnies
Intervenants "expériences de co-production franco-argentines"
- Juan Martin Bartomioli - Studio Manager at Red Wolves Studios Professor at Untref Media / Untref (Universidad Nacional de Tres de Febrero)
- Pablo Mayer - Co founder The Other Guys
- Paul Depré - Head of Operations France at Globant
Intervenants "formation professionnelle"
- Andres Rossi - Director Of User Experience Lab at UNRafTec Universidad Nacional de Rafaela
- Hernan Revale - Director in charge Secretariat of Research and Technology Transfer at UNRafTec Universidad Nacional de Rafaela
- Rémi Guittet - Regional Audiovisual Manager at Institut Français d'Argentine. French Embassy in Argentina
Modératrice
- Paula Erica Matuz - Comex Analyst & Gaming expert at AAICI
