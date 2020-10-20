Webinaire - Games from Argentina Mercredi 21 octobre - 15h CET (10h GMT -03 : 00)

L'Institut français d'Argentine organise un webinaire destiné aux professionnels du jeu vidéo : "Games from Argentina - Bridges to co-create and produce interactive content between France and Argentina".

Ce webinaire se tiendra le 21 octobre à 15h (CET) et réunira des speakers français et argentins pour échanger sur les possibles collaborations entre nos deux pays dans le secteur du jeu vidéo.

Inscription au webinaire

Intervenants "industrie des talents"

Miguel Martin - Executive Director at ADVA (Argentine Game Dev Association)

- Executive Director at ADVA (Argentine Game Dev Association) Mariano Obeid - Secretary at ADVA & Co founder Killabunnies

Intervenants "expériences de co-production franco-argentines"

Juan Martin Bartomioli - Studio Manager at Red Wolves Studios Professor at Untref Media / Untref (Universidad Nacional de Tres de Febrero)

- Studio Manager at Red Wolves Studios Professor at Untref Media / Untref (Universidad Nacional de Tres de Febrero) Pablo Mayer - Co founder The Other Guys

- Co founder The Other Guys Paul Depré - Head of Operations France at Globant

Intervenants "formation professionnelle"

Andres Rossi - Director Of User Experience Lab at UNRafTec Universidad Nacional de Rafaela

- Director Of User Experience Lab at UNRafTec Universidad Nacional de Rafaela Hernan Revale - Director in charge Secretariat of Research and Technology Transfer at UNRafTec Universidad Nacional de Rafaela

- Director in charge Secretariat of Research and Technology Transfer at UNRafTec Universidad Nacional de Rafaela Rémi Guittet - Regional Audiovisual Manager at Institut Français d'Argentine. French Embassy in Argentina

Modératrice