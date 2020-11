1. Testing done by AMD performance labs October 20 2020 on a Radeon RX 6900 XT and Radeon RX 5700 XT (20.45-201013n driver), AMD Ryzen 9 5900X (3.70GHz) CPU, 16GB DDR4-3200MHz, Engineering AM4 motherboard, Win10 Pro 64. The Following games were tested at 4k at max settings : Battlefield V DX11, Doom Eternal Vulkan, Forza DX12, Resident Evil 3 DX11, Shadow of the Tomb Raider DX12. Performance may vary. RX-558

2. RX-549 - Testing done by AMD performance labs 10/16/20, using Assassins Creed Odyssey (DX11, Ultra), Battlefield V (DX12, Ultra), Borderlands 3 (DX12, Ultra), Control (DX12, High), Death Stranding (DX12 Ultra), Division 2 (DX12, Ultra), F1 2020 (DX12, Ultra), Far Cry 5 (DX11, Ultra), Gears of War 5 (DX12, Ultra), Hitman 2 (DX12, Ultra), Horizon Zero Dawn (DX12, Ultra), Metro Exodus (DX12, Ultra), Resident Evil 3 (DX12, Ultra), Shadow of the Tomb Raider (DX12, Highest), Strange Brigade (DX12, Ultra), Total War Three Kingdoms (DX11, Ultra), Witcher 3 (DX11, Ultra no HairWorks) at 4K. System comprised of a Radeon RX 6800 XT with AMD Radeon Graphics driver 27.20.12031.1000 and an Radeon RX 5700 XT with AMD Radeon Graphics driver 26.20.13001.9005. Performance may vary. RX-549

3. AMD internal modeling based on the average CAC of 33 apps tested on the RX 5700 XT and RX 6900 XT divided by the number of active compute units 40 and 80, respectively. Performance will vary. RX-543

4. AMD internal modeling based on graphics-engine-only measured average gaming power consumption and 3DMark11 power consumption vs. frequency for RX5700 XT and RX 6900 XT divided by the number of compute units (40 and 80 respectively). RX-536

5. Measurement calculated by AMD engineering, on a Radeon RX 6000 series card with 128 MB AMD Infinity Cache and 256-bit GDDR6. Measuring 4k gaming average AMD Infinity Cache hit rates of 58% across top gaming titles, multiplied by theoretical peak bandwidth from the 16 64B AMD Infinity Fabric channels connecting the Cache to the Graphics Engine at boost frequency of up to 1.94 GHz. RX-547

6. Based on internal modeling and testing done by AMD engineering labs 10/5/2020 on Radeon RX 6800 XT with 128 MB of AMD Infinity Cache vs a Radeon RX 5700 XT graphics card measuring memory latency. Performance may vary. RX-564

7. Based on internal modeling and testing done by AMD engineering labs 10/5/2020 on a Radeon RX 6800 XT vs an Radeon RX 5700 XT, using measurements taken of Cac, frequency at same power uplifts, and AMD Infinity Cache uplifts. Performance may vary. RX-566

8. AMD Smart Access Memory is only supported on AMD Radeon RX 6000 series graphics cards. Not validated on any other graphics solutions. GD-178.

9. Testing done by AMD performance labs October 18 2020 on Radeon RX 6800 XT (20.45-201013n driver), RTX 3080 (driver 456.71), AMD Ryzen 9 5900X (3.70GHz) CPU, 16GB DDR4-3200MHz, Engineering AM4 motherboard, Win10 Pro 64. The following games were tested at 4k at max settings with Rage Mode + Smart Access Memory enabled and disabled : Borderlands 3, best API Ultra ; Doom Eternal, Vulkan Ultra Nightmare ; Forza Horizon 4, DX 12 Ultra ; Gears 5, DX12 Ultra ; Hitman 2, DX12 Ultra ; Resident Evil 3, best API, Ultra ; Wolfenstein : Young Blood, Vulkan Mein Leben. Performance may vary. RX-559

10. AMD's product warranty does not cover damages caused by overclocking, even when overclocking is enabled via AMD hardware and/or software . GD-26

11. Radeon Anti-Lag is compatible with DirectX 9 and DirectX 11 APIs, Windows 7 and 10. Hardware compatibility includes GCN and newer consumer dGPUs Ryzen 2000 and newer APUs, including hybrid and detachable graphics configurations. No mGPU support GD-157

12. Game clock is the expected GPU clock when running typical gaming applications, set to typical TGP (Total Graphics Power). Actual individual game clock results may vary. GD-147

13. Boost Clock Frequency is the maximum frequency achievable on the GPU running a bursty workload. Boost clock achievability, frequency, and sustainability will vary based on several factors, including but not limited to : thermal conditions and variation in applications and workloads. GD-151