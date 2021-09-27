Menu
logo Microids

Microids dévoile son line-up de fin d'année 2021

Syberia : The World BeforeEn cette fin d'année, Microids prépare son line-up le plus ambitieux et varié à date : adaptations de bandes dessinées, jeux d'aventure, de course, de plateforme… Il y en aura pour tous les goûts !

Voici un récapitulatif complet des prochaines sorties et toutes les informations clés à savoir.

Titre Date de sortie Plateformes
Agatha Christie - Hercule Poirot : The First Cases 28 septembre 2021 PC
PlayStation 4
Nintendo Switch
Xbox One
Koh-Lanta : Les Aventuriers 14 octobre 2021 PC
PlayStation 4
Nintendo Switch
Xbox One
Les Schtroumpfs - Mission Malfeuille 26 octobre 2021 PC
PlayStation 4
PlayStation 5
Nintendo Switch
Xbox One
Xbox Series X|S
My Universe - My Baby Chiens & Chats 28 octobre 2021 Nintendo Switch
PlayStation 4
PC
Les Sisters - Show Devant ! Edition Collector 4 novembre 2021 Nintendo Switch
My Universe - Interior Designer 4 novembre 2021 PC
PlayStation 4
Nintendo Switch
Xbox One
Marsupilami : Le Secret Du Sarcophage 16 novembre 2021 PC
PlayStation 4
Nintendo Switch
Xbox One
Asterix & Obelix : Baffez-Les Tous ! 25 novembre 2021 PC
PlayStation 4
Nintendo Switch
Xbox One
Gear. Club Unlimited 2 Definitive Edition 30 novembre 2021 Nintendo Switch
Gear. Club Unlimited 2 Ultimate Edition 30 novembre 2021

PlayStation 5
Xbox Series X|S
PlayStation 4
Xbox One
PC
Beyond A Steel Sky 30 novembre 2021 PC
PlayStation 5
Xbox Series X|S
PlayStation 4
Xbox One
Nintendo Switch
My Universe - Doctors & Nurses 2 décembre 2021 Nintendo Switch
PlayStation 4
PC
Syberia : The World Before 10 décembre 2021 PC
Alfred Hitchcock - Vertigo 16 décembre 2021 PC

Nous vous invitons à consulter la brochure de Microids pour de plus amples informations sur les futures sorties.

Microids recrute

Il y a actuellement 1 poste(s) à pourvoir :

Plus d'informations sur Microids
Publié le 27 septembre 2021 par Emmanuel Forsans

Commentaires des lecteurs

Soyez le premier à commenter cette information.
Poster un commentaire
  • Share
  • Follow