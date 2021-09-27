Microids dévoile son line-up de fin d'année 2021
En cette fin d'année, Microids prépare son line-up le plus ambitieux et varié à date : adaptations de bandes dessinées, jeux d'aventure, de course, de plateforme… Il y en aura pour tous les goûts !
Voici un récapitulatif complet des prochaines sorties et toutes les informations clés à savoir.
|Titre
|Date de sortie
|Plateformes
|Agatha Christie - Hercule Poirot : The First Cases
|28 septembre 2021
|PC
PlayStation 4
Nintendo Switch
Xbox One
|Koh-Lanta : Les Aventuriers
|14 octobre 2021
|PC
PlayStation 4
Nintendo Switch
Xbox One
|Les Schtroumpfs - Mission Malfeuille
|26 octobre 2021
|PC
PlayStation 4
PlayStation 5
Nintendo Switch
Xbox One
Xbox Series X|S
|My Universe - My Baby Chiens & Chats
|28 octobre 2021
|Nintendo Switch
PlayStation 4
PC
|Les Sisters - Show Devant ! Edition Collector
|4 novembre 2021
|Nintendo Switch
|My Universe - Interior Designer
|4 novembre 2021
|PC
PlayStation 4
Nintendo Switch
Xbox One
|Marsupilami : Le Secret Du Sarcophage
|16 novembre 2021
|PC
PlayStation 4
Nintendo Switch
Xbox One
|Asterix & Obelix : Baffez-Les Tous !
|25 novembre 2021
|PC
PlayStation 4
Nintendo Switch
Xbox One
|Gear. Club Unlimited 2 Definitive Edition
|30 novembre 2021
|Nintendo Switch
|Gear. Club Unlimited 2 Ultimate Edition
|30 novembre 2021
|
PlayStation 5
|Beyond A Steel Sky
|30 novembre 2021
|PC
PlayStation 5
Xbox Series X|S
PlayStation 4
Xbox One
Nintendo Switch
|My Universe - Doctors & Nurses
|2 décembre 2021
|Nintendo Switch
PlayStation 4
PC
|Syberia : The World Before
|10 décembre 2021
|PC
|Alfred Hitchcock - Vertigo
|16 décembre 2021
|PC
Nous vous invitons à consulter la brochure de Microids pour de plus amples informations sur les futures sorties.