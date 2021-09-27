Microids dévoile son line-up de fin d'année 2021

En cette fin d'année, Microids prépare son line-up le plus ambitieux et varié à date : adaptations de bandes dessinées, jeux d'aventure, de course, de plateforme… Il y en aura pour tous les goûts !

Voici un récapitulatif complet des prochaines sorties et toutes les informations clés à savoir.

Titre Date de sortie Plateformes Agatha Christie - Hercule Poirot : The First Cases 28 septembre 2021 PC

PlayStation 4

Nintendo Switch

Xbox One Koh-Lanta : Les Aventuriers 14 octobre 2021 PC

PlayStation 4

Nintendo Switch

Xbox One Les Schtroumpfs - Mission Malfeuille 26 octobre 2021 PC

PlayStation 4

PlayStation 5

Nintendo Switch

Xbox One

Xbox Series X|S My Universe - My Baby Chiens & Chats 28 octobre 2021 Nintendo Switch

PlayStation 4

PC Les Sisters - Show Devant ! Edition Collector 4 novembre 2021 Nintendo Switch My Universe - Interior Designer 4 novembre 2021 PC

PlayStation 4

Nintendo Switch

Xbox One Marsupilami : Le Secret Du Sarcophage 16 novembre 2021 PC

PlayStation 4

Nintendo Switch

Xbox One Asterix & Obelix : Baffez-Les Tous ! 25 novembre 2021 PC

PlayStation 4

Nintendo Switch

Xbox One Gear. Club Unlimited 2 Definitive Edition 30 novembre 2021 Nintendo Switch Gear. Club Unlimited 2 Ultimate Edition 30 novembre 2021 PlayStation 5

Xbox Series X|S

PlayStation 4

Xbox One

PC Beyond A Steel Sky 30 novembre 2021 PC

PlayStation 5

Xbox Series X|S

PlayStation 4

Xbox One

Nintendo Switch My Universe - Doctors & Nurses 2 décembre 2021 Nintendo Switch

PlayStation 4

PC Syberia : The World Before 10 décembre 2021 PC Alfred Hitchcock - Vertigo 16 décembre 2021 PC

Nous vous invitons à consulter la brochure de Microids pour de plus amples informations sur les futures sorties.