Menu
.
logo

November 2019 U.S. digital/retail/e-tail video game sales report from The NPD Group

Analysis from NPD's VG industry analyst, Mat Piscatella

November 2019 tracked spending across video game hardware, software, accessories and game cards totaled $2.3 billion, declining 19 percent when compared to a year ago. Year-to-date spending has fallen 12 percent when compared to 2018, to $11.6 billion.

NPD Group's U.S. Games Industry Sales - November 2019
4-Week Reporting Period : 11/3/2019 through 11/30/2019

November 2019 Dollar Sales Nov'18 Nov'19 CHG
 Total Video Game Sales  $2,783m $2,251m -19%
 Video Game Hardware $1,206m $891m -26%
Video Game Software ** $1,071m $926m -14%
 Video Game Accessories & Game Cards $505m $433m -14%
2019 Year-to-Date Dollar Sales 2018 YTD (Adjusted)* 2019 YTD CHG
 Total Video Game Sales  $13,200m $11,592m -12%
 Video Game Hardware $3,882m $2,946m -24%
Video Game Software ** $5,914m $5,421m -8%
 Video Game Accessories & Game Cards $3,404m $3,225m -5%

* 2018 YTD adjusted to include same number of tracking weeks in year
$Software (All notes refer to dollar sales)
** Physical and Full Game Digital Formats from the Nintendo eShop, PlayStation, Steam and Xbox platforms for DLP Participants

Software (All notes refer to dollar sales)

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2019Dollar sales of tracked video game software declined 14 percent in November compared to a year ago, to $926 million, while year-to-date sales have fallen 8 percent to $5.4 billion. Gains in software spending on Nintendo Switch have not offset declines across other platforms.

Call of Duty : Modern Warfare repeats as the best-selling game of the month, and maintains its position as the best-selling game of 2019 year-to-date. Call of Duty : Modern Warfare also becomes the best-selling game of the trailing 12-month period ending November.

Star Wars Jedi : Fallen Order is the #2 best-selling game of November and instantly becomes the #9 best-selling game of 2019 year to date. Star Wars Jedi : Fallen Order achieved the second highest launch month dollar sales for any Star Wars game in U.S. history, trailing only 2015's Star Wars Battlefront. The game also achieved the highest launch month dollar sales for a Respawn Entertainment-developed title in U.S. history.

Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield rank as the #3 and #5 best-selling titles of November, respectively, while the Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield Double Pack places as the #4 best-selling game of the month. These titles combine to achieve the highest launch month dollar sales of any Pokemon release in U.S. history, topping the previous launch month high set by Pokemon Sun and Pokemon Moon. Were all versions of Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield combined, the aggregate total would place as the #2 best-selling in November.

Super Smash Bros Ultimate is now the best-selling Fighting game in U.S. history, with a lifetime dollar sales total surpassing that of the previous best-selling Fighting game, Super Smash Bros. Brawl.

November 2019 Top 20 Games (Physical and Full Game Digital from the Nintendo eShop, PlayStation, Steam and Xbox platforms for publishers in the Digital Leader Panel) ranked on dollar sales

Title Rank Publisher
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2019 1 Activision Blizzard (Corp)
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order^ 2 Electronic Arts
Pokemon Sword* 3 Nintendo
Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield Double Pack* 4 Nintendo
Pokemon Shield* 5 Nintendo
Madden NFL 20 6 Electronic Arts
Death Stranding 7 Sony (Corp)
NBA 2K20 8 Take 2 Interactive (Corp)
Need for Speed: Heat 9 Electronic Arts
Luigi's Mansion 3* 10 Nintendo
FIFA 20 11 Electronic Arts
Borderlands 3 12 Take 2 Interactive (Corp)
The Outer Worlds 13 Take 2 Interactive (Corp)
Just Dance 2020 14 Ubisoft
Mario Kart 8* 15 Nintendo
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild* 16 Nintendo
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate* 17 Nintendo
Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon: Breakpoint 18 Ubisoft
Grand Theft Auto V 19 Take 2 Interactive (Corp)
Mortal Kombat 11 20 Warner Bros. Interactive

Hardware

Hardware spending in November 2019 declined 26 percent when compared to a year ago, to $891 million. Year-to-date hardware spending has fallen 24 percent versus year ago, to $2.9 billion.

Nintendo Switch was again the best-selling hardware platform of November and remains the best-selling platform of 2019.

Accessories & Game Cards

Total November 2019 spending on Accessories and Game Cards fell 14 percent when compared to a year ago, to $433 million. Year-to-date sales of Accessories and Game Cards are down 5 percent when compared to a year ago, to $3.2 billion.

The Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 drove the highest dollar sales of any accessory in November. The PS4 DualShock 4 Wireless Controller Black remains the best-selling accessory year to date.

Publié le 16 décembre 2019 par Emmanuel Forsans

Commentaires des lecteurs

Soyez le premier à commenter cette information.
Poster un commentaire

Partager

submit to reddit
Email
RSS